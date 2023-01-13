Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Director David John Wilson Buys 57,300 Shares

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) Director David John Wilson acquired 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.65 per share, with a total value of C$266,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,240,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$89,466,186.

David John Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, David John Wilson acquired 45,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.95 per share, with a total value of C$222,750.00.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

Kelt Exploration stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$4.93. 522,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,050. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$4.47 and a twelve month high of C$8.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of C$946.40 million and a PE ratio of 6.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$143.25 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KEL shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$6.50 price objective on Kelt Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital set a C$9.50 price objective on Kelt Exploration in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.56.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

