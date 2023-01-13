Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Piper Sandler

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Kemper from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kemper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

KMPR opened at $55.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.82. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.87. Kemper has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $64.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Kemper had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kemper will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.50%.

In related news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,512.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

