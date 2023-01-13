Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €540.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €540.00 ($580.65) price target on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KER has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €565.00 ($607.53) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €650.00 ($698.92) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €670.00 ($720.43) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €620.00 ($666.67) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €520.00 ($559.14) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Kering Trading Up 2.0 %

KER stock opened at €554.00 ($595.70) on Monday. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($248.76) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($448.82). The company has a 50 day moving average of €518.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of €508.45.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

