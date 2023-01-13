KeyCorp Downgrades Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) to Sector Weight

KeyCorp downgraded shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Adyen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Adyen Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ADYYF stock opened at $1,424.00 on Monday. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $1,153.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,381.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,449.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,476.72.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

