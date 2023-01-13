Kingfisher Capital LLC Grows Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,486 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 1.3% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in Intuit by 27,658.9% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after buying an additional 4,546,017 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at $293,917,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,683.3% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 652,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,371,000 after buying an additional 615,597 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,841,392,000 after buying an additional 575,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 308.0% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 685,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,162,000 after purchasing an additional 517,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of INTU traded down $5.59 on Friday, hitting $391.11. 16,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,508. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $391.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.82. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $582.53.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

