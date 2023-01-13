Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $2.38 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206,102 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,008,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,415 shares during the period. Yale University grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,900 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,532 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,858,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,957 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.94. 186,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,861,124. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.54.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.