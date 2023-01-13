Kingfisher Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after buying an additional 272,557 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.23. The stock had a trading volume of 584,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,502,293. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $141.25. The stock has a market cap of $113.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

