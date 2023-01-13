Kingfisher Capital LLC Raises Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.37. The company had a trading volume of 37,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,250. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.77. The stock has a market cap of $167.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

