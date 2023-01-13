KOK Price Up 1% Over Last Week (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 13th. One KOK token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges. KOK has a total market capitalization of $52.25 million and approximately $670,916.16 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KOK has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About KOK

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.10420264 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $802,939.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

