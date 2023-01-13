Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.88

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.88 and traded as low as $5.42. Koss shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 20,146 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Koss alerts:

Koss Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $54.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of -0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average is $6.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Koss ( NASDAQ:KOSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 68.16% and a return on equity of 45.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koss by 43.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Koss during the second quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Koss by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

About Koss

(Get Rating)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.