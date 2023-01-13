L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) PT Raised to $264.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $258.00 to $264.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $263.07.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $199.75 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $197.02 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,292,000 after buying an additional 2,293,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,043,000 after buying an additional 1,875,236 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 98.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,071,000 after buying an additional 1,796,538 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,514,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,076,000 after buying an additional 1,698,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,151,000 after buying an additional 1,448,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

