Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.88.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $87.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.13 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 27.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 461.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

