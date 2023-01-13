Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.
Lanvin Group Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of LANV stock opened at $5.76 on Monday. Lanvin Group has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $22.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.10.
Lanvin Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lanvin Group (LANV)
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Scilex: 2 Hot Pharma Stocks On the Move
- Is The Great Alibaba Recovery About To Begin?
Receive News & Ratings for Lanvin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanvin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.