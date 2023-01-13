Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

Lanvin Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of LANV stock opened at $5.76 on Monday. Lanvin Group has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $22.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.10.

Lanvin Group Company Profile

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

