LCX Price Hits $0.0754 (LCX)

LCX (LCX) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One LCX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0754 or 0.00000391 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, LCX has traded up 53% against the US dollar. LCX has a market capitalization of $58.17 million and $3.53 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 66.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.99 or 0.00425350 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,791.35 or 0.30044575 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.45 or 0.00967272 BTC.

LCX Profile

LCX was first traded on June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights. The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LCX

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”

