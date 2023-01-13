Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Down 3.6%

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.19 and last traded at $16.23. Approximately 36,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,138,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

LBRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Liberty Energy to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Liberty Energy to $23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.05.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 5.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $323,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,308,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,459,138.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,300 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $39,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,305,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,327,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $323,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,308,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,459,138.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,428,300 shares of company stock valued at $190,624,417. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,027,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,625,000 after acquiring an additional 469,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,183 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,553,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,948,000 after acquiring an additional 734,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,571,000 after buying an additional 3,621,253 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,761,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,379,000 after buying an additional 795,503 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

