Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LSI. Jefferies Financial Group cut Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Life Storage in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.00.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $103.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.04 and a 200-day moving average of $112.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $151.76.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Life Storage

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Storage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 116.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 23.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 30.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,266,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Life Storage by 2.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.