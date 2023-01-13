Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of Lifestore Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSFG – Get Rating) traded up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.25 and last traded at $44.25. 224 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18,567% from the average session volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.50.

Lifestore Financial Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.83.

Lifestore Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lifestore Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifestore Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.