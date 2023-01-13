LINK Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $310.07 Million (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last seven days, LINK has traded up 51% against the US dollar. LINK has a market capitalization of $310.07 million and $2.34 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for about $46.04 or 0.00237543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

LINK was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,734,458 coins. The official website for LINK is blockchain.line.me. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/lineblockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

