Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.25

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 985000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Lion Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Lion had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $696.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.92 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lion Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Lion Company Profile

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

