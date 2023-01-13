Lip Bu Tan Sells 48,935 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) Director Lip Bu Tan sold 48,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $651,814.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,293,853 shares in the company, valued at $57,194,121.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 12th, Lip Bu Tan sold 25,395 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $343,594.35.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Lip Bu Tan sold 37,274 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $560,973.70.

On Monday, December 12th, Lip Bu Tan sold 600 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $9,006.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Lip Bu Tan sold 19,129 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $287,126.29.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Lip Bu Tan sold 70,501 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $1,061,040.05.

On Monday, December 5th, Lip Bu Tan sold 107,692 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,617,533.84.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ CRDO traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $13.94. 898,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,625. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -232.33. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Credo Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $51.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 628,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Further Reading

