Lisk One Day Volume Reaches $3.89 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last week, Lisk has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $113.19 million and $3.89 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00004183 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00008441 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00023847 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000299 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004613 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002212 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004607 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000890 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,278,904 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

