Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) & Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Head-To-Head Survey

Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) and Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium and Lithium Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium N/A -129.71% -62.11% Lithium Americas N/A -13.64% -10.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lithium and Lithium Americas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium N/A N/A -$1.75 million ($0.02) -7.23 Lithium Americas N/A N/A -$38.49 million ($0.70) -29.60

Volatility and Risk

Lithium Americas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lithium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Lithium has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lithium and Lithium Americas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A Lithium Americas 0 0 7 0 3.00

Lithium Americas has a consensus price target of $38.29, indicating a potential upside of 84.78%. Given Lithium Americas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lithium Americas is more favorable than Lithium.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.9% of Lithium Americas shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Americas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lithium Americas beats Lithium on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium



Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits, as well as titanium and rare earth elements. The company owns 100% interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 11,360 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada. It also holds interests in the San Emidio property comprising 10 claims, which cover an area of approximately 1,600 acres located in Washoe County in northwestern Nevada; BC Sugar Flake Graphite property covering an area 19,816 acres located in the Cherryville area of British Columbia; Hughes claims located in the six discrete prospect areas of Nevada; and the Yeehaw Titanium (Ti)/Rare Earth Element (REE) exploration prospect covering 4,079 acres located in the Monashee Mountains in the Trail Creek Mining Division in South Central British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Utalk Communications Inc. and changed its name to Lithium Corporation in September 2009. Lithium Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, Nevada.

About Lithium Americas



Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

