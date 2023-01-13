LooksRare (LOOKS) Market Cap Achieves $84.23 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LooksRare has a market cap of $84.23 million and $3.59 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

