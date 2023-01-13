Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,095 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $44.91. 187,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,967,592. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $51.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.