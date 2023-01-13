Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 1,210 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 42,245 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.55. 202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,487. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $79.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.32.

