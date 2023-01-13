Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman Sells 6,500 Shares

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.96, for a total transaction of C$97,269.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$428,660.97.

Sheila Margaret Colman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Sheila Margaret Colman sold 20,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total transaction of C$250,000.00.

LUG stock traded up C$0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching C$15.32. 177,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.49. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.80 and a 1 year high of C$15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81.

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$274.57 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LUG shares. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Haywood Securities downgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$12.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.33.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

