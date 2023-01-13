LUXO Price Hits $0.0720 on Exchanges (LUXO)

LUXO (LUXO) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. LUXO has a total market cap of $103.50 million and approximately $2,630.34 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LUXO has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. One LUXO token can now be bought for about $0.0720 or 0.00000381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LUXO

LUXO’s genesis date was April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for LUXO is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUXO’s official website is luxochain.io.

Buying and Selling LUXO

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

