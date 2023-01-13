M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.90

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from M Winkworth’s previous dividend of $2.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

M Winkworth Stock Performance

Shares of LON WINK remained flat at GBX 167.50 ($2.04) during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,766. M Winkworth has a twelve month low of GBX 136 ($1.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 210 ($2.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 157.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 167.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.33 million and a P/E ratio of 1,196.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

About M Winkworth

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

