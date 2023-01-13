MagnetGold Price Reaches $0.45 on Major Exchanges (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. MagnetGold has a total market cap of $163.99 million and $7,339.96 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MagnetGold has traded up 9% against the dollar. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00002314 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 63.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.53 or 0.00425363 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5,828.92 or 0.30044242 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.29 or 0.00970511 BTC.

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

