Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAIN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Shares of MAIN opened at $38.81 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $45.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 66.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $98.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Street Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 16,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

