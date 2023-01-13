Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Main Street Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.60.

MAIN opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.79. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $98.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.68 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 66.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 21.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,043,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,397,000 after purchasing an additional 542,503 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.0% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,730,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,683,000 after purchasing an additional 50,701 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 426,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,465,000 after purchasing an additional 43,111 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 401,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 200,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

