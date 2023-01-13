MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Trading Down 3.6%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 98,848 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,012,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNKD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of MannKind from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind Trading Down 4.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Trading of MannKind

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. MannKind’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the second quarter worth $72,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MannKind by 5.1% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,439,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 69,960 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in MannKind by 515.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 293,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 245,734 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in MannKind by 1,188.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 468,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 432,180 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MannKind during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.