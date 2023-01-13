Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $130.00 at Barclays

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MPC. Cowen lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $121.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.59. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $67.49 and a 12-month high of $127.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.03.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 25.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at $29,515,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.