Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) PT Lowered to $9.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MQ. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Marqeta from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Marqeta Stock Up 1.0 %

Marqeta stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.90. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $16.08.

Institutional Trading of Marqeta

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $191.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.53 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 27.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,154,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

