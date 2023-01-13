MAS Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

MAS Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,526 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.2% of MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.62. The company had a trading volume of 49,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,353. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.66. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $82.46.

