MAS Advisors LLC Grows Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the quarter. MAS Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ellington Financial worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Ellington Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Ellington Financial stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $13.58. The stock had a trading volume of 14,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,905. The company has a quick ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 21.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Ellington Financial Inc. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $820.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.95.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -151.26%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

