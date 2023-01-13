MAS Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,350 shares during the quarter. DNP Select Income Fund comprises 1.0% of MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNP Select Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,777. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $12.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

