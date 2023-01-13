MAS Advisors LLC Has $116,000 Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 196,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 106,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of ETRN stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.29. 51,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,429. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 153.15%. The business had revenue of $331.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.03 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -13.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet cut Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.