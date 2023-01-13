MAS Advisors LLC Purchases 4,559 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the quarter. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 18,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.24. 4,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,025. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $102.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.06.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

