Mattern Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 13.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Linde by 12.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 342,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,205,000 after acquiring an additional 37,706 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 157,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,347,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Linde by 21.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 4.8% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.69.

Insider Transactions at Linde

Linde Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $331.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $163.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $329.42 and a 200 day moving average of $301.51. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $347.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

