Mattern Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,027 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,027 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,886,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,165,000 after purchasing an additional 743,728 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,743,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,434,000 after purchasing an additional 483,580 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,358,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,969,000 after acquiring an additional 133,234 shares during the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 2,225,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equius Partners Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Equius Partners Inc. now owns 2,043,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,037,000 after acquiring an additional 24,611 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

DFIV traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,852. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $35.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.