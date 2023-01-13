McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Increased by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 53,433 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,329,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Investment House LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $764,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $266.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.77. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.