McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE MCD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.60. 26,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,267. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The stock has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $270.60 and a 200-day moving average of $259.77.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.