McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 20,579 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,235 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 584,725 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $134,919,000 after purchasing an additional 55,812 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.81. 13,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,267. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.77. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

