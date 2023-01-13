Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) Shares Down 4.9%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:MDP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.70 and last traded at C$7.75. 40,981 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 68,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.15.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$2.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$148.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

