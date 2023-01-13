Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 53.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 84.8% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.36.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MDT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.76. 22,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,633,007. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31. The company has a market cap of $106.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

