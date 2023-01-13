Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.91

Shares of Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and traded as high as $8.38. Melcor Developments shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 4,000 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Melcor Developments from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Melcor Developments Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.65.

About Melcor Developments

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

