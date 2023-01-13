Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 713,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.5% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $61,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,470 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 48,148.9% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,214,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205,325 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,321,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,744 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,091,392.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,165,809 shares of company stock valued at $118,007,120. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Cowen boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.39.

MRK stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $111.51. The company had a trading volume of 133,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,686,717. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.11 and its 200 day moving average is $96.72. The company has a market cap of $282.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

