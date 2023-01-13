Merit Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.57.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $270.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $276.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.78. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.39 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The stock has a market cap of $144.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

