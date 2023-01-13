Merit Financial Group LLC Trims Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,434 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in Netflix by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Netflix by 3,001.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after buying an additional 120,815 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Netflix by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,296 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen set a $405.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.74.

Netflix stock opened at $330.13 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $540.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

